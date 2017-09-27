No more bagpipers at downtown Montreal Ogilvy department store

A 72-year tradition at Ogilvy is about to come to an end: bagpipers will no longer greet customers as they wander around the downtown Montreal department store.

“After careful consideration, the decision was made to discontinue lunchtime concerts by the Ogilvy piper,” Normand Ciarlo, divisional vice-president of Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, said in a statement to Global News.

“We would like to thank all Ogilvy pipers, past and present, for their contribution to the historical character of the store.”

Ciarlo went on to talk about the merger between Holt Renfrew and Ogilvy, saying the company hopes to “continue to establish new traditions and events that are inspired by both brands and honour Montreal’s rich fashion heritage.”

However, many people believe the bagpipers are part of Montreal’s heritage and believe the store is making a mistake.

“Little traditions are disappearing slowly but surely around our city and we really need things like this,” said United Irish Societies Immediate Past President Danny Doyle. “Small things as it is, I think it’s really important for our city’s heritage.”

Piper Jeff McCarthy has been playing at the retail store for almost 24 years, but performed there for the last time Wednesday.

He took to Facebook to thank Montrealers for supporting his musical endeavours.

“A truly sad and memorable day for me,” he wrote.

“Thank you all for your support. As a customer said to me two days ago, ‘it’s a shame, it was so beautiful, it was one of the truly genuine things in the store.’”

He continued on to talk about how he will cherish his time as an Ogilvy piper.

“The electricity in the air when the piper moves through that space playing is unlike anything any other major store on earth can boast,” he wrote.

“Let’s face it. We were the rock stars of that place. We live in a time when traditions are being questioned, re-examined, re-adjusted and abandoned by individuals who think they can do better.”

