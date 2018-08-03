Saskatoon project aims to donate flowers following weddings, events

Colleen Shalley and Fei Sun admit they’re not florists by trade.

Instead, both women run event planning businesses in Saskatoon, and they say it’s always difficult to see how many fresh flowers end up going to waste.

“There’s been numerous times when florals have been thrown away after events. There’s garbage bags full of flowers that are in perfect condition, but unfortunately there’s no purpose to reuse them after an event,” Shalley said.

After researching online for a solution, the women found a way to bring new life to flowers following an event.

That’s how The Bleeding Heart Project came to be.

Shalley and Sun repackage flowers from an event and donate them to a charity or organization of the donor’s choice.

The project has donated to places such as the Saskatoon Cancer Centre, St. Paul’s Hospital, and the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency.

“If people say even a thank you or if we can tell a smile on their face, it’s worth it. It’s worth everything we’re doing,” Sun said.

Because the non-profit organization is new and has received donations of jars and vases, they have so far waived the minimal fee to cover the cost of repackaging and delivery.

On Friday, a donor chose to send flowers to the Saskatoon SPCA.

“It’s really great to get those flowers to bring some beauty and colour into the shelter. You could tell that [the staff] were very, very happy,” said Patricia Cameron, the SPCA executive director.

“We’ve been to some amazing places already and they have been so thankful and well receiving of what we’re bringing,” Shalley said.