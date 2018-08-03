Waterloo police seek to speak to man in connection to credit fraud

Waterloo police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with an alleged stolen credit card data investigation.

The images were taken while a man was allegedly attempting to buy large amounts of lottery tickets and gift cards with stolen credit card data at a store in Cambridge.

In February and March, police say multiple businesses in the region reported being victimized by suspects using stolen credit card data.

Police are warning business owners and employees to be careful with purchases involving large quantities of certain items, including gift cards and lottery tickets.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.