Summer forecast: What will the rest of the season be like across Canada?

It has been a hot and dry first half of summer across most of Canada and this trend is expected to continue through August and early September.

This is great news for those trying to maximize their time by the pool or at the beach but does pose some risk with increased wildfire danger and drought conditions for some farmers. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect over the next six weeks.

Western Canada

Sunshine, warm temperatures and a high forest fire danger will continue into early September, especially across the interior of B.C., where rainfall is desperately needed. It was a warm July across Alberta and western Saskatchewan and this trend will continue through August before the pattern changes in early September.

Manitoba

This is the one province that has been near seasonal so far this summer. Equal bouts of heat and cooler air masses from northern Canada will continue with thunderstorms expected every few days for most of August.

Ontario and Quebec

Rain has been hard to come by so far this summer, which has led to an active forest fire season, especially through central and northern Ontario. A continued dry and warm pattern with occasional thunderstorms means firefighters will have their hands full well into September. In Toronto, the summer has been almost two degrees above normal so far.

That’s nothing compared to Montreal, which recorded its warmest July in over 90 years, and the heat shows no sign of letting up. For those looking to spend time outdoors, sunny and warm days will often be accompanied by higher than normal humidity levels through August.

Atlantic Canada and Newfoundland

Speaking of heat and humidity, there has been no shortage of either in the east. Warm water off the Atlantic coast and a persistent Bermuda High will continue to bring above normal temperatures for the second half of summer. The Atlantic hurricane season will remain quiet this year but all it takes is one storm and this can’t be ruled out, especially in late September or early October.

Northern Canada

It has been a cool summer so far around Hudson Bay and this will continue in August. Frequent showers and thunderstorms are also likely. Near normal temperatures are expected back toward the Yukon.