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Weather

River Watch: Flooding expected in some N.B. communities, residents warned to be prepared

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 2:58 pm
1 min read
Water levels are on the rise along the Saint John River in Fredericton on April 20, 2026. View image in full screen
Water levels are on the rise along the Saint John River in Fredericton on April 20, 2026. Johnny James/Global News
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All eyes are on the Saint John River this week, as water levels in the Fredericton and Gagetown, N.B., areas are expected to reach and surpass flood stage this week. 

There is a water level warning for the lower Saint John River. Both Fredericton and Gagetown nearly reached flood stage Monday and are forecast to surpass it on Tuesday.

Water levels are on the rise along the Saint John River in Fredericton on April 20, 2026. View image in full screen
Water levels are on the rise along the Saint John River in Fredericton on April 20, 2026. Johnny James/Global News

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization says residents in these communities should be taking measures to protect their property, and have a plan to evacuate and be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

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Water levels in Gagetown are expected to continue to be above flood stage for the rest of the week. According to the province’s River Watch program, this is “when flooding starts to cause significant costs to be incurred.”

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Flood warnings are also anticipated for the communities of Maugerville and Jemseg, and a flood watch is in effect for the Quispamsis-Saint John area.

River Watch officials will be developing river models and forecasts daily, using weather briefings from various sources.

Click to play video: 'Maritimes officials talk flooding amid heavy rain forecasts'
Maritimes officials talk flooding amid heavy rain forecasts

 

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