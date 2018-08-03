Drivers stop to get rolled-over vehicle back on its wheels on Hwy. 7-8 in Kitchener
A A
A single-vehicle rollover on eastbound Highway 7-8 near Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener Friday morning caused one person to be taken to hospital.
OPP Const. Lauren Ball said that motorists passing by stopped and helped right the vehicle allowing for the vehicle’s passenger to be safely removed.
The passenger was then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car escaped injuries.
Police are still working to discover what was the cause of the accident.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.