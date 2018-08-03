Drivers stop to get rolled-over vehicle back on its wheels on Hwy. 7-8 in Kitchener

A single-vehicle rollover on eastbound Highway 7-8 near Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener Friday morning caused one person to be taken to hospital.

OPP Const. Lauren Ball said that motorists passing by stopped and helped right the vehicle allowing for the vehicle’s passenger to be safely removed.

Single vehicle rollover #Hwy7/8 near Fischer-Hallman Rd in #Kitchener. Other motorists assisted with righting the vehicle, as it was on it's side. Passenger transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Media inquiries contact PC Lauren Ball 416-428-0053 ^lb pic.twitter.com/X6nNmsClbL — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) August 3, 2018

The passenger was then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car escaped injuries.

Police are still working to discover what was the cause of the accident.