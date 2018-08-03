Canada
August 3, 2018 7:36 am

Aimia and Porter Airlines partner up on Aeroplan program

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Porter Airlines plane lands next to a taxiing plane at Toronto's Island Airport on Friday, November 13, 2015. Aimia and Porter regional airline form new Aeroplan partnership to become effective July 2020, after Aimia's partnership with Air Canada ends.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A A

TORONTO – Aimia Inc. says it has a new deal for Toronto-based Porter Airlines to become a preferred Canadian airline for the Aeroplan loyalty points program as of July 2020, when the current arrangement with Air Canada ends.

The announcement follows Aimia’s rejection of a bid for Aeroplan from an Air Canada-led group that includes the key Aeroplan credit card partners Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Visa Canada.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Air Canada offers to buy back Aeroplan, part of a $2.25 billion bid

Porter’s fleet of aircraft is only a fraction the size of Air Canada’s but Aimia has also been in discussions with the Oneworld airline alliance, whose members include British Airways, American Airlines and Cathay Pacific.

Aimia chief executive Jeremy Rabe says that his company’s plan is to strengthen its air offering after July 2020.

Aimia announced Thursday that it had formally rejected an offer for Air Canada and its partners to buy the Aeroplan program and assume the responsibility for honouring about $2 billion worth of points that consumers have accumulated.

VIDEO: Air Canada teams up with banks to buy back Aeroplan

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
aeroplan
Aeroplan program
Aimia
Aimia Inc.
Air Canada
Loyalty program
porter airlines

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News