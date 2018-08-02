Young Montreal singers to perform at Carnegie Hall

Five students from a Westmount, Que. performance school are preparing for the show of a lifetime.

The students from Broadway Academy will take part in the winners’ recital at Carnegie Hall this December after coming in first and second in their respective categories at the American Protégé International Vocal Competition.

“I was very proud of them when I realized all five came in at the top. I was almost crying of happiness,” said Martina Oslejskova, director of Broadway Academy.

The young singers performed either in the category of Broadway or Classical.

“I love just making people feel so happy. When you hear a Broadway song, and you can feel the actors’ emotions, I just love it,” said Serena Cappuccio, who took second place for musical theater in the over-18 amateur category.

The singers range from 11 to 21 years old and have spent their lives honing their craft.

“I started singing from when I was six,” said opera singer Alisa Zubkova at Thursday night’s practice.

This is the first time that the performance school has had so many students win titles at the international competition.

“People in New York and from around the world will see that Montreal is the nest for amazing Broadway and opera singing,” said Oslejskova.

There are still several months of rehearsals before the big show.

The singers will perform at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.