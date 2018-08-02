Attempted murder suspect was arrested at Vernon beach

A man accused of attempted murder appeared in a Vernon court room on Thursday.

He was on the docket for a bail hearing, but that did not go ahead.

Tyson Darryl Cole is expected to stay in custody for at least another two weeks.

Tyson Darryl Cole is charged with attempted murder.

The saga started with a shooting at an unlikely place for brazen violence, with an assisted living facility and the city’s performing arts centre nearby. It happened in the early hours of May 1, when a 21-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot.

At the time, police wouldn’t say if they’d identified a suspect. But, by the end of the month, Tyson Darryl Cole had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Police asked the public for help in finding the 31-year-old, who was considered to be armed and dangerous.

That search came to an end at Kin Beach, on Okanagan Lake, where Cole was arrested last Thursday.

Police said they chased him down and, because there weren’t many people at the beach at the time, they were able to arrest Cole without incident.

Cole has also been charged with resisting or obstructing a peace officer and possessing methamphetamine on the date of his arrest.

His case will be back before court on August 16.