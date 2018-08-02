Canada
August 2, 2018 12:26 pm

Field conditions worsen in Saskatchewan as harvest gets underway

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday crops are rapidly drying and many pulse crops are being desiccated.

Some farmers in southern Saskatchewan have started harvesting their crops as topsoil conditions continue to worsen across the province due to hot temperatures and the lack of rain.

Officials said any future rainfall may have limited benefits, however later seeded crops need rain to help heads and pods fill.

Crop land moisture is rated at 39 per cent adequate, 43 per cent short, and 18 per cent very short.

Crops are reported to be in fair to excellent condition, with yields ranging from average to well below average, depending on field and moisture conditions.

Damage in the past week has been caused by the lack of rain, strong wind, and high temperatures. There have also been reports of grasshoppers in southern regions.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated at 33 per cent adequate, 39 per cent short, and 28 per cent very short.

Hay operations are wrapping up, with yields significantly lower than normal.

Pasture conditions are rated as two per cent excellent, 25 per cent good, 37 per cent fair, 26 per cent poor, and 10 per cent very poor.

Global News