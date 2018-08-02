Rest before your road trip: ICBC warns driving tired leads to spike in crashes every BC Day long weekend

Before you take off this long weekend, you’re being reminded to make sure you’re well rested and alert for the drive.

It turns out, the number of collisions over the BC Day weekend spike significantly every year — partly due to driver fatigue.

“I would say it’s quite deadly and has one of the highest crash rates,” said ICBC Spokesperson Joanna Linsangan.

“What we do see is about an average of 2,200 crashes that do happen, and that results in about 600 injuries and three fatalities.”

She said there’s some miscommunications when it comes to driver tiredness.

“That coffee’s going to solve the problem, or blasting your music, or rolling down the windows… but it’s really not.”

Linsangan says that if you do feel drowsy, pull over. Or if you have a passenger in your vehicle, let them take over for part of the drive.

She also recommends that you avoid driving at night, and start your road trip in the morning.