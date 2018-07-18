ICBC says online refresher test might help reduce record-high collision numbers

ICBC says they have a small solution to the rising number of crashes in the province — a simple exam on their website.

The refresher test is aimed at reminding drivers of the rules, without it affecting their license.

It can be found on their website and is similar to the Learners exam.

But ICBC’s Jerry Boal says they’ve noticed a large number of people failing the test.

“We’re finding very surprising results that a lot of people aren’t getting 80 per cent. Which is the pass score, you’re not getting a thumbs up at the end of the test.”

He hopes this could be part of the solution to crashes rising 25 per cent in the past three years.

“The goal is with a little bit of refreshing, it’s going to bring down those crashes.”

ICBC says in 2017 there was 350,000 collisions — an all time high.