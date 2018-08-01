Driver arrested following hit-and-run in Halifax’s north end Wednesday

Halifax police say they arrested a driver showing signs of impairment after he sped away from an officer, was involved in a vehicular hit-and-run, and then abandoned the car in the peninsula’s north end on Wednesday.

Now, they’re looking for the passenger.

Halifax Regional Police said in a press release that they received driving complaints at 7:06 p.m. regarding an orange car travelling fast and driving into oncoming traffic to pass other cars on Barrington Street.

An officer saw the car on the same street, then turned on their car’s emergency lights in an attempt to stop the orange car, said to be a Mitsubishi Lancer, but it sped off.

“The officer did not pursue the vehicle due to the heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic,” police said in the press release.

About 15 minutes after the complaints were first received, police received reports of a hit-and-run involving cars, including the orange car, at Agricola and Macara streets.

A couple of neighbours in the area at the time told a Global News journalist that they heard a loud bang and saw one car drive off.

Car debris from was spread around the west side of the intersection. A grey sedan with front-end damage was taken away on a flatbed truck at about 8:05 p.m.

The orange car was found abandoned by police one block away at Robie and Russell streets, police said. A dark mark on the road was visible leading from the area of the hit-and-run to the parking lot spot the car was situated in.

One officer in the parking lot was seen putting transparent bags with beer cans and what appeared to be a partly-filled wine bottle inside one of the police cars.

“Callers advised that the driver and passenger fled on foot,” police said, adding that plainclothes officers from the Liquor Enforcement Unit and a police service dog were brought in to find the driver.

At 7:39 p.m., the driver was found and arrested by police on Agricola Street. Police said he was taken to participate in a breath test.

At about 8:30 p.m., the orange car, which was significantly damaged on driver’s side, was taken away in a flatbed truck.

The press release did not mention any potential injuries.

A 37-year-old man, who is from Hammonds Plains, is in custody. He has a court date set for Thursday. According to police, the charges he faces are: “Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, Failing to Remain at the Scene of an Accident, and Impaired Driving related charges.”

The passenger was said to be last seen near the area of the orange car. He’s described as a white man with a tanned complexion and a medium build, and about 25 years in age. His attire included a white t-shirt, grey knee-length shorts, and black shoes.

Police have asked anyone with information about what happened to give them or Crime Stoppers a call.