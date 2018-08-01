Lake Micmac at Shubie Park closed to swimming due to algae bloom in water

Another body of water in Nova Scotia is closed to swimming.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, the Halifax Regional Municipality advised residents that Lake Micmac at Shubie Park in Dartmouth is not safe for swimming due to algae bloom.

“Visitors of the designated off-leash area at Shubie Park are reminded that algae blooms may produce toxins that are harmful to people and pets,” the release reads.

Algae are microscopic aquatic plants that naturally live in freshwater and saline environments. The organisms can multiply rapidly during the summer, leading to extensive growth called a bloom.

The city says some types of algae produce toxins during blooms, and when these blooms decay, the toxins may be released into the water, posing a risk to people and pets.

Several other bodies of water across the Maritimes have been deemed unsafe for swimming this summer.

The following were forced to close due to high levels of bacteria: