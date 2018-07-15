Queensland Beach closed due to high bacteria counts
A A
Queensland Beach Provincial Park in Hubbards, N.S., has been closed to swimmers as the result of high bacteria levels.
The Nova Scotia government issued an advisory notifying the public on Friday.
READ MORE: Halifax to commission pollution study for 2 regional lakes
The closure will remain in effect until water testing results show that the water is safe for swimming.
Results are expected at some point next week.
There are still lifeguards on duty during the swimming ban.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.