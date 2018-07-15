Environment
Queensland Beach closed due to high bacteria counts

Queensland Beach Provincial Park in Hubbards, N.S., has been closed to swimmers as the result of high bacteria levels.

The Nova Scotia government issued an advisory notifying the public on Friday.

The closure will remain in effect until water testing results show that the water is safe for swimming.

Results are expected at some point next week.

There are still lifeguards on duty during the swimming ban.

