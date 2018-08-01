Buckle up, Montreal: Major closures on Decarie Expressway this weekend

For those who drive in and around the Turcot interchange on a regular basis, road closures and congestion are a regular occurrence.

But this weekend, one major artery will be completely off limits.

“We’re closing completely Highway 15 between the heart of the interchange Turcot and Highway 40,” said Caroline Larose, Transports Quebec spokesperson.

Those taking the 15 south will be forced off at Sherbrooke.

Entrances to Decarie southbound from Royalmount Ave., Jean-Talon, Côte Saint-Luc Rd. and Girouard will also be closed.

Not to mention, there will be no access to Highway 15 north from the Turcot until Edouard Mont-Petit.

Transport Quebec says drivers will be detoured to Highway 13 from the 20.

“What we’re recommending to all motorists is to try and avoid this sector,” Larose said. “If you don’t have to go to NDG, don’t go — or go around. Take Highway 20, Highway 40, 520, 13.”

Transport Quebec says the closures are necessary to rebuild the rest of the St-Jacques overpass.

The Turcot project is currently 65 per cent complete, with about two years left to go.

Though drivers say they’re used to all the closures, they say the fact that almost the entire Decarie expressway will shut down is frustrating.

“It just seems that they’re doing so much, all at the same time. You come out of one traffic jam, to go into another traffic jam,” Roger Cousineau said.

Highway 15 will reopen by Monday morning’s rush hour and Transport Quebec says the new Saint-Jacques overpass should be up and running by the end of fall.