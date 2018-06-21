Pedestrian walkway over Turcot Interchange gets green light

The long-awaited Dalle-Parc pedestrian and cyclist walkway, which will link the LaSalle, Lachine and the Sud-Ouest boroughs to Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, has officially been given the stamp of approval.

The project to build a bridge near the Turcot Interchange was first floated in 2010 by Transports Québec, but it was later was scrapped due to its estimated $40-million cost.

READ MORE: Questions continue to linger over Dalle-Parc pedestrian walkway

Transport Minister André Fortin announced Thursday that a revived project will go ahead, although the he couldn’t say what the estimated cost would be for the new project.

Both the provincial government and the city of Montreal will split the costs for the walkway. They will also hold public consultations this fall.

READ MORE: Commuters, advocates hope Turcot pedestrian bridge actually happens

As part of the current plan, the old Highway 20 will be turned into a nature park.

“We’ll create a pond in the park and hills to protect the park from the noise on the highway,” said Projet Montréal’s Luc Ferrandez.

Fortin couldn’t give a clear timeline for the start of construction but told reporters that work is expected to begin in 2020.