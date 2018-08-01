Edmonton man sought on Canada-wide warrants after sexual assault conviction
Edmonton police are searching for man wanted on warrants connected to his conviction for sexually assaulting a teenager.
Police said that on Sept. 24, 2016, a teenage girl and Sinan Hadi were involved in a collision. After the crash, Hadi convinced the girl to get into his vehicle, drove her to a number of locations and then sexually assaulted her, police said.
READ MORE: Edmonton man charged with sexually assaulting two children he babysat
The next day, Hadi was taken into custody and charged. He was later convicted of sexual assault and unlawful confinement.
Police said the 35-year-old failed to attend court for sentencing and didn’t turn in his travel documents.
READ MORE: Edmonton tattoo artist charged with sexual assault
Hadi is wanted on three Canada-wide warrants.
He’s described as five feet 10 inches tall, weighing 177 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.