Edmonton man sought on Canada-wide warrants after sexual assault conviction

Edmonton police are searching for man wanted on warrants connected to his conviction for sexually assaulting a teenager.

Police said that on Sept. 24, 2016, a teenage girl and Sinan Hadi were involved in a collision. After the crash, Hadi convinced the girl to get into his vehicle, drove her to a number of locations and then sexually assaulted her, police said.

The next day, Hadi was taken into custody and charged. He was later convicted of sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

Police said the 35-year-old failed to attend court for sentencing and didn’t turn in his travel documents.

Hadi is wanted on three Canada-wide warrants.

He’s described as five feet 10 inches tall, weighing 177 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.