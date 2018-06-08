Edmonton tattoo artist charged with sexual assault

Edmonton police have charged a 57-year-old tattoo artist with sexual assault.

On June 5, Edmonton police received a complaint from a young woman who claimed that several days prior she was sexually assaulted by a tattoo artist at Second Skin Custom Tattoos Inc. The tattoo shop is located in the area of 129 Avenue and 50 Street.

The woman told police the sexual assault occurred during a tattooing session.

On Thursday, Scott Pettitt was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Edmonton police ask anyone else who may have been victimized to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.