July 31, 2018 8:35 pm
Updated: July 31, 2018 8:42 pm

Loose pig ‘apprehended’ by RCMP in Kindersley, Sask.

Kindersley RCMP received several calls of a pig roaming the streets of the city on July 28.

An RCMP member caught a loose pig in Kindersley, Sask., this past weekend.

Several calls about the animal roaming the streets were received by Kindersley RCMP on July 28.

A member of the central traffic services section from Rosetown offered his assistance in the matter.

According to a comical Facebook post, RCMP said the constable was able to lure the farm animal with his roast beef sandwich to his police car, where it was “apprehended.”

The pig was later returned to its pen.

Kindersley is approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

