Loose pig ‘apprehended’ by RCMP in Kindersley, Sask.

An RCMP member caught a loose pig in Kindersley, Sask., this past weekend.

Several calls about the animal roaming the streets were received by Kindersley RCMP on July 28.

READ MORE: Goat refuses to leave Sask. Tim Hortons, gets ‘arrested’ by RCMP

A member of the central traffic services section from Rosetown offered his assistance in the matter.

According to a comical Facebook post, RCMP said the constable was able to lure the farm animal with his roast beef sandwich to his police car, where it was “apprehended.”

The pig was later returned to its pen.

Kindersley is approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.