Runaway dog breaks out of Saskatoon SPCA kennel

A SPCA spokesperson says the dog had to unlock two doors - one on the kennel and one on the exterior exit - to make his getaway.

A runaway puppy brought to the Saskatoon SPCA showed some dogged determination when it managed to break out of its kennel and return to the streets.

George, a 10-month-old pit-bull-Labrador cross, managed to get out overnight Friday in the SPCA’s lost-and-found area.

SPCA spokeswoman Jasmine Hanson said George had to unlock two doors – one on the kennel and one on the exterior exit – to make his getaway.

There’s no video of the furry escape artist walking out the door, but the SPCA does have footage from an exterior camera showing him on the building’s perimeter.

Anyone who may have seen George is asked to call the SPCA at 306-374-7387.

The SPCA has been in touch with the owner, who had been aware George was at the facility and was planning to pick him up.

