Closure date set for controversial Kelowna homeless shelter

A controversial shelter located in Kelowna’s downtown core will be closing as planned.

Cornerstone, run by the John Howard Society under the authority of B.C. Housing, opened Nov. 30, 2017 and currently provides 80 mats to the homeless.

The former A&B Sound building on Leon Avenue was supposed to be a temporary winter shelter, but B.C. Housing extended the lease to March of 2019.

Sources tell Global News that meetings have taken place with the City of Kelowna and BC Housing whereby it was agreed that the shelter will close when the lease expires.

Global News has reached out to B.C. Housing for comment. It said it will provide a response later today on why it’s closing the shelter next March — adding that it has been transparent about the closure for a while.

Kelowna businesses, led by the local chamber of commerce, have spoken out against the shelter, citing safety concerns.

Some businesses, including Vancouver Career College, have indicated that they’re moving because of the shelter.