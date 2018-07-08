Calgary homeless shelter urgently needs water donations

A Calgary homeless shelter and services centre is asking the public for donations of bottled water to address an “urgent need” that currently exists within the city’s vulnerable population.

“Poverty and homelessness don’t take a summer break,” Jordan Hamilton, a corporate development officer with The Mustard Seed, said in an interview Sunday on Global News Morning.

“People do struggle, it’s amazing just how debilitating dehydration and heat stroke can be.”

The Mustard Seed is handing out roughly 120 bottles of water every day to Calgarians who are experiencing homelessness and poverty according to Hamilton. He said the group is asking for water at this specific time because Calgary is expected to experience warmer than normal temperatures in the coming days, according to Environment Canada.

“For some of us, it’s easy to pay ten dollars for that slushie, to buy a nice drink,” Hamilton said.

“For the homeless community, that’s not an option in their lives.”

Last year the group handed out 4,000 bottles of water, according to Hamilton. Those interested in donating are advised to buy in bulk and can deliver the bottles to The Mustard Seed’s downtown location.

“Our staff will certainly receive that gift with a huge smile on their face, knowing the generous impact you’re going to have,” Hamilton said.

“We need the public’s help in order for us to be able to help others.”