Cyclist dies from injuries following collision with car near Truro on July 20

A 59-year-old cyclist died from her injuries nearly two weeks after a collision with a car in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
Nova Scotia RCMP say that on July 20 at 6:30 a.m., the cyclist collided with the vehicle along Highway 311 in Central North River, about 15 kilometres from Truro.
Police say the woman from Bible Hill was sent to hospital with serious injuries, then flown to hospital in Halifax for further treatment.
The driver of the car was uninjured, according to police.
The cause of the collision is still being investigated.
