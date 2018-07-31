Fire
Kitchen fire at Peterborough residence under investigation

Peterborough firefighters are investigating an early morning kitchen fire.

Peterborough Fire Services are investigating an early morning kitchen fire.

Crews were called to a residence on Crowley Crescent around 3:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that the fire had been extinguished by an occupant,” stated acting platoon chief Scott Stanlick.

Crews reviewed the fire area and confirmed the fire did not extend beyond the kitchen.

Damage is pegged at $50,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Prevention Division.

