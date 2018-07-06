Off-duty Peterborough firefighter credited with helping swimmer in Otonabee River

An off-duty Peterborough firefighter is being credited with helping to save a swimmer in distress in the Otonabee River on Thursday night.

Peterborough Fire Services Platoon Chief Jeff Guest says a group of people was swimming in the area near Edinburgh Street when a storm blew in.

However, one woman swam further than she was capable of and suddenly struggled in the water.

Around 7:45 p.m., firefighters were called to the scene.

An off-duty firefighter initiated the response and entered the water, Guest said.

“He was instrumental in removing the distressed party to the east bank of the river,” stated Guest. “Another individual unknown to PFS also attempted to assist.”

A firefighter rescue boat arrived shortly after as the people made it out of the water. They were assisted by PFS and transported by a boat to a waiting ambulance on the west bank.

The woman was taken to PRHC for assessment and has since been released.