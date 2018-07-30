Crime
July 30, 2018 5:32 pm
Updated: July 30, 2018 5:52 pm

Toronto Blue Jays trade closer Roberto Osuna to Houston Astros

By Staff The Canadian Press

Roberto Osuna pitches in a professional game for the first time since he was charged with assault.

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have traded closer Roberto Osuna to the Houston Astros, according to multiple media reports.

The Blue Jays will reportedly get a package including pitcher Ken Giles in return.

READ MORE: Roberto Osuna’s leave extended as MLB continues assault charge probe

Osuna has been serving a 75-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy after being arrested and charged with assault by Toronto police on May 8.

He can return to major-league action on Sunday.

READ MORE: Osuna back on mound for first time after assault charges

Osuna had nine saves and a 2.03 earned-run average in 15 appearances with Toronto this season prior to his suspension.

He has 104 saves in 221 appearances over three-plus seasons with Toronto.

READ MORE: Assault case against Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna put over till Aug. 1

© 2018 The Canadian Press

