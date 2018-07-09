Assault case against Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna back in court on Monday

The case against Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna is back in court on Monday.

The 23-year-old pitcher was charged with one count of assault by Toronto police on May 8.

Osuna’s lawyer, Domenic Basile, said in court last month that Osuna intends to plead not guilty to the assault charge.

READ MORE: Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna suspended through Aug. 4

The all-star pitcher has been suspended 75 games by Major League Baseball through Aug. 4 under the league’s domestic violence policy.

The league said Osuna agreed not to appeal the suspension and to participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the joint policy board of MLB and the players’ association.

READ MORE: Toronto Blue Jay Roberto Osuna will plead not guilty to assault, lawyer says

Osuna will lose about $2.54 million of his $5.3 million salary.

Osuna appeared in 15 games (15 1/3 innings) for Toronto this season, allowing 16 hits, five runs and one walk while earning nine saves. He has not pitched since May 6.

VIDEO: Roberto Osuna intends to plead not-guilty to assault charge, lawyer says

— With a file from The Canadian Press