July 14, 2018 2:39 pm
Updated: July 14, 2018 2:43 pm

Osuna back on pitch mound for first time after assault charges

By Staff The Canadian Press

Roberto Osuna pitched Saturday in a professional game for the first time since he was charged with assault.

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Roberto Osuna pitched in a professional game Saturday for the first time since he was charged with assault two months ago.

Osuna, who’s currently serving a 75-game unpaid suspension handed down by Major League Baseball, pitched one inning for Toronto’s Gulf Coast League team in Dunedin, Fla., on Saturday afternoon, striking out a batter and allowing one hit.

The 23-year-old closer was initially placed on a paid administrative leave that was renewed on a week-to-week basis following his May 8 arrest.

The league imposed the 75-game suspension in late June, retroactive to the date of Osuna’s arrest, saying in a press release he had violated MLB’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

Osuna was eligible to begin playing in the Jays’ minor-league system starting Saturday. He can join the major league team on Aug. 5.

Osuna had his criminal case put over for three weeks at a brief court hearing in Toronto earlier this week.

Basile has said Osuna intends to plead not guilty to the charges, which he says stem from an alleged domestic incident.

