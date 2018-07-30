Man and woman found dead after house fire in southern Alberta

A man and a woman were found dead inside a home after a fire near the Village of Warner on Sunday night.

Milk River RCMP responded to the house fire just after 10 p.m., along with the Warner Fire Department and EMS.

The pair were found dead inside the residence, RCMP said.

No one else was inside at the time.

RCMP continue to investigate the fire and have not released the names of the two people.

