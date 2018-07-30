Deadly fire
July 30, 2018 3:54 pm

Man and woman found dead after house fire in southern Alberta

By Web Producer  Global News

Two people were found dead after a house fire, Milk River RCMP said.

A man and a woman were found dead inside a home after a fire near the Village of Warner on Sunday night.

Milk River RCMP responded to the house fire just after 10 p.m., along with the Warner Fire Department and EMS.

The pair were found dead inside the residence, RCMP said.

No one else was inside at the time.

RCMP continue to investigate the fire and have not released the names of the two people.

— More to come…

Deadly fire
Fatal Fire
House Fire
Milk River
milk river fire
milk river rcmp
southern alberta
Warner
warner fire department

