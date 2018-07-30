Snowy Mountain blaze the biggest in the province

The out-of-control Snowy Mountain fire has grown to be the biggest wildfire in British Columbia at 1,910 hectares.

The fire, which is approximately 14 kilometres south of Keremeos, was sparked by lightning on July 17.

Snowy Mountain wildfire burning behind #Chopaka area on the Lower Similkameen Indian Band near #CawstonBC ranchers are scrambling to move cattle, homes under evacuation alert. Full details tonight on @GlobalOkanagan #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/cVXxw9xIbr — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 30, 2018

Crews continue to bucket the fire and are establishing helipads along the control line.

Officials are also planning to carry out hand ignitions on Monday if conditions are favourable.

READ MORE: Placer Mountain fire continues to burn more than 1,000 hectares

Twenty-one firefighters and three helicopters are battling the blaze. Officials are also monitoring the fire through a remote camera.

Snowy Mountain wildfire visible in remote hillside across from the Lower Similkameen Indian Band office, but Chief Keith Crow is “declining to comment” according to his staff. They say 4-5 properties on Chopaka Rd. reserve land under an evacuation alert. #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/jxjILO3U7o — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 30, 2018

Two homes and nearby access routes remain under an evacuation alert.

READ MORE: Four Cawston, B.C. properties under evacuation alert due to Snowy Mountain wildfire

An area restriction order was also put into effect on Saturday for Crown land near Placer Lake.