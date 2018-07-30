BC Wildfire
Snowy Mountain blaze the biggest in the province

The out-of-control Snowy Mountain fire has grown to be the biggest wildfire in British Columbia at 1,910 hectares.

The fire, which is approximately 14 kilometres south of Keremeos, was sparked by lightning on July 17.

Crews continue to bucket the fire and are establishing helipads along the control line.

Officials are also planning to carry out hand ignitions on Monday if conditions are favourable.

Twenty-one firefighters and three helicopters are battling the blaze. Officials are also monitoring the fire through a remote camera.

Two homes and nearby access routes remain under an evacuation alert.

An area restriction order was also put into effect on Saturday for Crown land near Placer Lake.

