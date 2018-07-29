Four Cawston, B.C. properties under evacuation alert due to Snowy Mountain wildfire

The 1,900 hectare Snowy Mountain fire burning in the Snowy Protected Area approximately 14 km south of Keremeos has prompted the evacuation alert of four properties.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) said the evacuation alert is for four properties involving two addresses in the vicinity of Cawston in Electoral Area “B” and adjacent to the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

The BC Wildfire Service said activity on the fire increased significantly midday on Saturday.

“The fire moved downslope on the north flank into a grassy area. Helicopters were used to cool the fire,” said a bulletin issued by the fire service.

“Today a Unit Crew (20) will be establishing a hand guard in the draw on the north flank supported by airtanker operations. Planned hand ignitions will be conducted.”

Twenty firefighters and three helicopters are on scene. A remote camera continues to provide real time imaging.

BC Parks has closed the Ewart and Wall Creek Trails pending further assessment of the fire.