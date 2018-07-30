Lawsuit over Greyhound bus beheading in limbo 10 years later

It’s been a decade since the beheading of a passenger on a Greyhound bus west of Winnipeg, and a lawsuit against the man responsible has yet to move forward.

Vince Li, who now goes by the name Will Baker, beheaded and cannibalized a fellow passenger, Tim McLean, on the bus bound for Winnipeg on July 30, 2008.

Baker sat next to the 22-year-old McLean after the young man smiled at him and asked how he was doing.

Baker said he heard the voice of God telling him to kill the young carnival worker or “die immediately.”

He repeatedly stabbed McLean while the young man fought for his life. As passengers fled the bus, Baker continued stabbing and mutilating the body before he was arrested.

Baker was charged with second-degree murder, but was found not criminally responsible for his actions because he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and hadn’t been taking his medications.

He has since received a full discharge from the mental hospital in Selkirk, Man., where he was being held.

McLean’s mother Carol de Delley, had been outspoken against granting Baker freedom, saying there was no way to ensure he would continue to take his medication.

McLean’s father says the lawsuit the family filed against Li, Greyhound, and the federal attorney general is in limbo.

In 2017, Baker was expected to live in Winnipeg for the next two to three years and was on a waiting list for a post-secondary training program with plans on establishing a career in the city.

