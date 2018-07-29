Power cut to 1,300 customers to prevent equipment damage: Toronto Hydro

Toronto Hydro says 1,300 customers are once again without power after an explosion at a Hydro One transmission station in northwest Toronto on Saturday.

Toronto Hydro spokeswoman Tori Gass says as many as 35,000 customers were without power at the outage’s peak.

Gass says the outage at the Hydro One transmission station puts a strain on their distribution system and it becomes a puzzle to reroute power around the city.

She says the power was brought back to all customers overnight.

But as the city woke up on Sunday morning and began using more electricity, she says, Toronto Hydro cut power to some areas to prevent damage to the equipment.

She says she expects the outage to last into the mid-afternoon.

(The Canadian Press)