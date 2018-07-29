Toronto Hydro restores power to remaining customers following fire-related outage

Toronto Hydro said they’ve restored power to the remaining 7,000 customers affected by a fire-related outage that took place on Saturday. However, they say the system remains unstable and are urging customers in the area to still conserve electricity.

We've restored power to all customers affected by yesterday’s fire-related outage. However, @HydroOne continues repairing the power feed to us. The system remains unstable, so we urge customers in the area to conserve electricity to prevent additional outages. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) July 29, 2018

Toronto Fire responded to a call at Finch Transmission Station located on Finch Avenue West and Signet Drive, just after midnight Friday. Police explained that when they arrived on scene, there were “significant flames on the ground.”

When fire crews arrived, they found a vault on fire, Toronto Fire said. Upon instruction by hydro crews, fire officials did not start pouring water on the fire until hydro workers arrived on scene an hour later. The fire was mostly put out just before 4 a.m., authorities said.

At the height of the fire, more than 35,000 Toronto Hydro customers were without power. 3,000 customers remained without power as of 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

On Twitter, Hydro One said they are continuing to work to repair the power feed to Toronto Hydro. In the meantime, Hydro officials are encouraging customers in the affected area to save electricity to prevent additional outages.