July 28, 2018 8:10 am

Hyrdo station fire leads to explosions, thousands without power in Toronto

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

A fire at a hydro transmission station has left thousands in Toronto without power.

Peter Mills/Twitter
An overnight hydro station fire has left thousands of Toronto residents without power.

The incident at Finch Transmission Station, located on Finch Avenue West and Signet Drive, was first reported by Toronto police on Twitter just before midnight on Friday.

Police explained they were responding to an “explosion call” and there were “significant flames on the ground.”

In early morning tweets, Toronto Hydro noted that “no restoration time is available” for the 7,000 outages affecting the “Steeles/401/Kipling/Dufferin” area.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed the fire rising several meters high.

