Hyrdo station fire leads to explosions, thousands without power in Toronto

An overnight hydro station fire has left thousands of Toronto residents without power.

The incident at Finch Transmission Station, located on Finch Avenue West and Signet Drive, was first reported by Toronto police on Twitter just before midnight on Friday.

Police responding to a explosion call. Finch & Signet area. Reports of something on fire. Further when I get it #GO1377362 ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 28, 2018

Police explained they were responding to an “explosion call” and there were “significant flames on the ground.”

In early morning tweets, Toronto Hydro noted that “no restoration time is available” for the 7,000 outages affecting the “Steeles/401/Kipling/Dufferin” area.

Steeles/401/Kipling/Dufferin outage: for anyone just waking up, @HydroOne experienced a fire at a transformer station overnight causing a large outage. We've brought back as many customers as possible, but 7,000 remain out. Unfortunately, we don't have a restoration time. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) July 28, 2018

Photos and videos posted on social media showed the fire rising several meters high.