Suspect charged after fires allegedly set at Toronto’s Old City Hall

Toronto police say a suspect has been charged in connection with a fire that was deliberately set at Toronto’s Old City Hall earlier this week.

The arrest comes after firefighters were called to the southeast corner of the building, which is located at Bay Street and Queen Street West, just after 8 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said three separate fires set off the building’s sprinkler system. The fires caused about $100,000 in damage. Several court documents were also damaged.

The building, which officially opened in 1899, currently operates as an Ontario Court of Justice courthouse and hears criminal cases.

Police said 48-year-old George Powers was arrested Thursday morning. He was charged with break-and-enter, arson, and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

Powers is scheduled to appear at Old City Hall court late Thursday afternoon.

–With files from Nick Westoll