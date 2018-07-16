Fire at Toronto’s Old City Hall appears to be suspicious, officials say

Officials say they are treating a fire at Toronto’s Old City Hall Monday evening as suspicious.

Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said firefighters were called to the southeast corner of the building just after 8 p.m.

“I have not been inside yet, but I understand there is a significant amount of damage inside the building,” Pegg told reporters early Monday night.

In an update later Monday night, Pegg told Global News in a statement that investigators have evidence that the fire may have been deliberate.

“[It] appears to be suspicious based upon our initial scene assessment,” he said.

Toronto police also said in an update on Twitter Monday night that a small fire was “set” in a room and that there was another fire in another room. Police said the fire “may have been deliberately set.”

The Office of the Fire Marshal was called in to assist with determining the origin, cause, and circumstances leading up to the fire.

The building, which officially opened in 1899, currently operates as a Ontario Court of Justice courthouse and hears criminal cases.

It’s not clear how the fire will impact court operations on Tuesday.

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 17, 2018

Meanwhile, Pegg credited the sprinkler system for controlling the fire until crews arrived and praised firefighters for their quick work.

“[Firefighters] controlled it very quickly. That’s why this fire actually never escalated,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic old building … always a tragedy when we see fires happen in these types of buildings.”