3-alarm fire destroys 2 homes under construction in Scarborough

Two homes under construction were destroyed following a three-alarm fire in Scarborough late Tuesday night.

Fire crews responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on Southlawn Drive near Kennedy Road and Huntingwood Drive.

Firefighters arrived on scene and located three homes engulfed in flames.

Authorities said the homes were unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire officials said several homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire was knocked down around 11:30 p.m. and was completely extinguished just before midnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

