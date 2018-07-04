Canada
July 4, 2018 6:52 am

3-alarm fire destroys 2 homes under construction in Scarborough

By Web Producer  Global News

Fire crews respond to a three-alarm fire at a home under construction on Southlawn Drive in Scarborough on July 3, 2018.

John Hanley
A A

Two homes under construction were destroyed following a three-alarm fire in Scarborough late Tuesday night.

Fire crews responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on Southlawn Drive near Kennedy Road and Huntingwood Drive.

Firefighters arrived on scene and located three homes engulfed in flames.

READ MORE: 18-year-old U of T student dead, 3 others injured in Scarborough house fire

Authorities said the homes were unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire officials said several homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire was knocked down around 11:30 p.m. and was completely extinguished just before midnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
3-alarm fire
fire in Scarborough
Scarborough Fire
Southlawn Drive
Three-alarm Fire
Toronto Fire
Toronto fire services

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News