1 dead, 3 injured in Scarborough house fire

A person is dead and three others are injured after a fire ripped through a house in Scarborough early Wednesday.

Emergency services responded to a call for a fire at a detached home on Haida Court, near Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road around 2:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire officials said it was originally reported that four people were inside the home.

Two men and one woman were transported to hospital and one person was unaccounted for. Two suffered burn injuries while one suffered smoke inhalation, but it is unclear who suffered which injury.

Firefighters located one deceased inside the home, but cannot confirm whether it was the person unaccounted for or not.

There is no word as to cause of the fire, but fire officials believe it may have started in the basement.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Toronto Police have been notified.