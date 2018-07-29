22-year-old woman found dead in Elsipogtog First Nation: New Brunswick RCMP
A A
Police say a 22-year-old woman was found dead outside a home in a New Brunswick First Nation.
RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
READ MORE: Man charged after drugs, weapons seized during police search in Fredericton
She says the death is considered suspicious, and while police have one man in custody, no charges have been laid.
The investigation has been handed to the force’s major crime unit, and the woman’s identity has not been released.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.