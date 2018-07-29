Crime
22-year-old woman found dead in Elsipogtog First Nation: New Brunswick RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick RCMP say a 22-year-old woman was found dead outside a home in Elsipogtog First Nation.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

She says the death is considered suspicious, and while police have one man in custody, no charges have been laid.

The investigation has been handed to the force’s major crime unit, and the woman’s identity has not been released.

