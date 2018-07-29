Halifax police officer busts a move at city’s late night hangout Pizza Corner

An intersection that houses Halifax’s Pizza Corner saw late night revellers and at least one Halifax Regional Police officer bust a move on Saturday night.

A video shared on the Instagram story of Pizza Girls, one of the stores that make up Pizza Corner, shows an officer surrounded by people as he dances.

The officer can be seen encouraging other to take part even as he performs the “Whip” and “Nae Nae,” a pair hip-hop dance moves.

Pizza Girls posted the video at approximately 3:00 a.m.

The video quickly went viral after it was picked up by Halifaxnoise, a social media account that documents events in the city.

A second video, shared by Perry Astephen, the director of the Halifax Regional Police Association, shows the same officer dancing to Drake’s “In My Feelings.”

“Someone sent me this and called it ‘Breakin Down Barriers!'” Astephen wrote in his tweet.

This is the second time this year that a video from Pizza Corner has gone viral.

A water main break turned to late night hangout into a mini-water park earlier this month.