July 8, 2018 10:39 am
July 8, 2018

Halifax’s Grafton and Blower Streets reopen after water main break

A broken water main that saw Haligonians revel in a steady flow of water on Friday evening has now been fixed.

A broken water main that saw Haligonians revel in a steady flow of water during the early hours of Saturday has now been fixed, according to Halifax Water.

The utility announced in a tweet that repairs were completed a little before 4 a.m., on Sunday.

WATCH: Halifax’s late-night scene basks in water main break at Pizza Corner

The intersection of Grafton and Blower Streets is now open to traffic.

Videos posted on social media show one skateboarder riding the current down Blowers Street, with several others running through the spouting water.

There is no word on the cause of the water main break.

