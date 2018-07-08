Halifax’s Grafton and Blower Streets reopen after water main break

A broken water main that saw Haligonians revel in a steady flow of water during the early hours of Saturday has now been fixed, according to Halifax Water.

The utility announced in a tweet that repairs were completed a little before 4 a.m., on Sunday.

The intersection of Grafton and Blower Streets is now open to traffic.

Videos posted on social media show one skateboarder riding the current down Blowers Street, with several others running through the spouting water.

The river of water that coated the intersection of Grafton and Blowers street has stopped.

In its place – this fresh patch of gravel. pic.twitter.com/TR5tRDXid9 — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) July 8, 2018

There is no word on the cause of the water main break.