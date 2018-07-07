Water main break at Pizza Corner comes as pleasant surprise to Halifax’s late-night scene

Halifax’s infamous Pizza Corner turned into a mini water park early Saturday morning due to a major water main break.

Videos posted on social media show one skateboarder riding the current down Blowers Street, with several others running through the spouting water.

Except for the part where there’s obvs something very wrong w/ the actual street, pizza corner looks pretty fun tonight. Good news:@willysfreshcut is still pumping out fries Videos from @lynnmorrisonn & @willysfreshcut at PIZZZZACORNER 🍕🏄🏻‍♂️❤️💦#chasingwaterfalls pic.twitter.com/HoB7mwzbEy — halifaxnoise (@halifaxnoise) July 7, 2018

So this happened downtown Halifax tonight LUL #sinkhole pic.twitter.com/yrgkKzdX3D — Jimmy Martin (@JimsMartins) July 7, 2018

Halifax Regional Police are still investigating the cause of the water main break. They say Blowers and Grafton streets will remain closed to vehicle traffic while the investigation is conducted.

Motorists are being asked to use alternative routes.

Police expect the roads to reopen around 5 p.m. Saturday.