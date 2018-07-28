Tiger-Cats lose third straight after 21-15 defeat against Ottawa

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are on a three-game losing streak after a 21-15 setback against the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.

Rookie kicker Lewis Ward booted a franchise record-tying seven field goals to account for all of Ottawa’s scoring while the Redblacks defence held the Ticats offence in check.

The CFL record is eight field goals in a single game, held by Dave Ridgway (1984, 1988), Paul Osbaldiston (1996) and Mark McLoughlin (1996).

View link »

Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli threw his first touchdown since the team’s last victory in Week 3 against Winnipeg when he connected with receiver Jalen Saunders on a 29-yard major with 1:46 remaining in the game.

Masoli completed 26 of 38 pass attempts for 352 yards and also threw an interception in the first quarter. His main target was Saunders, who hauled in eight passes for 154 yards. Brandon Banks made nine receptions for 113 yards.

READ MORE: Hamilton Tiger-Cats trade Johnny Manziel to Montreal Alouettes

Redblacks QB Trevor Harris went 23 of 35 for 228 yards. Nine of those passes were caught by Brad Sinopoli, who finished with 82 receiving yards. Sinopoli also caught Hamilton’s attempt at an onside kick and the Redblacks (4-2) held on for the victory.

The Tiger-Cats (2-4) could not get the ground game going with John White rushing eight times for only 25 yards. William Powell had 15 carries for 47 yards in the defensive slugfest.

Lirim Hajrullahu had his worst game as a Ticat. He converted two of his four field goals attempts, from 17 and 49 yards. His 15-yard attempt midway through the opening quarter was blocked and led to a Hamilton single. Hajrullahu’s next field goal try, a 31-yarder, sailed just wide left of the goal post and cut Ottawa’s lead to 6-2 in the middle of the second quarter.

Hamilton next plays Aug. 3 in Montreal (1-5) in a game that could see former Ticats QB Johnny Manziel make his CFL regular-season debut.