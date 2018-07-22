Hamilton Tiger-Cats trade Johnny Manziel to Montreal Alouettes

HAMILTON – The Montreal Alouettes are hoping quarterback Johnny Manziel can help turn the season around before it’s too late.

Montreal traded for the former Heisman Trophy winner on Sunday, acquiring the 25-year-old from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for defensive end Jamaal Westerman, wide receiver Chris Williams and two first-round draft selections.

Offensive linemen Tony Washington and Landon Rice are heading to Montreal alongside Manziel. The first-round picks that the Ticats will receive are for 2020 and 2021.

“We have acquired an exceptional quarterback with undeniable talent,” Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a release.

“With his great mobility, his athletic abilities and his instinct we believe that he will have a positive impact on our offence. Landon Rice and Tony Washington are two skilled players that will considerably solidify our offensive line.”

WATCH: Johnny Manziel announces he’s coming to the CFL, has signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Alouettes (1-4) have scored a league-low 69 points in five CFL games this season while also allowing a league-high 148 points against.

Als starting QB Drew Willy suffered his second injury of the season in Saturday’s 25-8 loss against the Calgary Stampeders, leaving head coach Mike Sherman to run with third-stringer Matt Shiltz for three quarters of the game.

Back-up Jeff Mathews, who replaced Willy in a Week 4 start, is also out four-to-six weeks with an injured foot.

Six weeks into the season Manziel had yet to take a snap for the Tiger-Cats (2-3).

READ MORE: I can’t believe I’m saying this, but it’s time for Johnny Football

Manziel began the season No. 2 on Hamilton’s depth chart and has been on the sidelines as Jeremiah Masoli’s backup while waiting for his opportunity to get into his first game with meaning since his last appearance in the NFL in 2015.

Manziel is making a comeback in the CFL after being released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at Texas A&M was 21-of-32 for 168 yards and a touchdown in two CFL exhibition games with Hamilton.