Speed a factor in deadly Yellowhead Trail crash: Edmonton police

A 55-year-old man was killed in a crash on Yellowhead Trail on Friday night after police said he was racing another vehicle on the busy roadway.

Just before 8 p.m., police said a 1964 Chevelle Malibu was racing a silver sports car eastbound on the Yellowhead.

As the vehicles approached the overpass just west of 121 Street, the Malibu lost control, spun out, crossed the median and collided with a semi-truck that was heading west on Yellowhead Trail.

Police said the semi was pulling two trailers at the time. Police said the driver of the Malibu was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was thrown from the car.

The driver ended up under the tires of the semi-trailer, police said.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The silver car fled the scene and police continued to search for the driver on Saturday morning.

Global News spoke with a woman who witnessed the crash. The woman, who asked that her name not be published, was working in the area and out for a smoke break when she heard squealing tires coming from the busy roadway.

She ran over to see what was going on and said she saw the drivers of a blue and silver car nod at each other and then accelerate down the Yellowhead. That’s when, she said, the blue car lost control, crossed the median and collided with a westbound semi.

The woman said the blue car burst into flames. She ran over to try to help, but said it was too late.

Acting Staff Sgt. Kendall Booth with the Edmonton Police Service said no other injuries were reported.

“The semi-truck driver, he’s OK. Obviously he’s probably shaken up with what’s happened here today,” Booth said on Friday.

In a media release sent out Saturday morning, police said speed was a factor in the crash.

The Yellowhead was shut down between 121 Street and 127 Street for several hours Friday night.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.