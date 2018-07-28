Crime
July 28, 2018 12:20 pm

Guy Turcotte won’t appeal earlier decision on parole eligibility, lawyer says

By The Canadian Press

In this 2015 file photo, Guy Turcotte arrives at the Saint Jerome, courthouse. Turcotte will not appeal the decision upholding his parole eligibility. Saturday, July 28, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
A A

Guy Turcotte‘s lawyer says his client will not pursue a bid to reduce the minimum number of years he must serve in prison for murdering his two young children.

Pierre Poupart says Turcotte will not appeal a June 28 decision by Quebec’s Court of Appeal that upheld his parole eligibility.

WATCH: Guy Turcotte to serve 17 years

The former cardiologist was found guilty in 2015 of second-degree murder and later sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.

He fatally stabbed his three-year-old daughter Anne-Sophie and five-year-old son Olivier in 2009.

READ MORE: Quebec court rejects Guy Turcotte’s bid to be eligible for parole before 17 years

He was found not criminally responsible at his first trial and was sent to a psychiatric hospital in Montreal and released in December 2012.

An appeals court overturned that verdict and Turcotte had to stand trial again, where he was found guilty.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Guy Turcotte
Pierre Poupart
Quebec Court of Appeal
Second Degree Murder
Turcotte Parole Eligibility

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News