Crime
June 28, 2018 4:03 pm
Updated: June 28, 2018 4:17 pm

Quebec court rejects Guy Turcotte’s bid to be eligible for parole before 17 years

By The Canadian Press

In this file photo, Guy Turcotte leaves the courtroom at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse on December 5, 2015. Quebec. Quebec's Court of Appeal rejected Turcotte's bid to reduce his parole eligibility. Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

Quebec’s Court of Appeal unanimously rejected child-killer Guy Turcotte‘s bid to reduce the number of years he must serve in prison before being eligible for parole.

The court today upheld the parole eligibility ruling in the case of the former cardiologist who murdered his two children.

READ MORE: Guy Turcotte drops appeal of second-degree murder conviction

Turcotte was found guilty in 2015 of second-degree murder and later sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.

WATCH BELOW: Guy Turcotte sentenced to life in prison

He fatally stabbed his three-year-old daughter Anne-Sophie and five-year-old son Olivier in 2009.

READ MORE: Guy Turcotte reportedly attacked by inmates

Turcotte’s lawyers had argued the sentencing judge didn’t take their client’s mental state into account in the decision.

The appellate court ruled Turcotte’s sentence was neither unusual or disproportionate given the circumstances of the case.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Guy Turcotte
Quebec's Court of Appeal
Second Degree Murder
Turcotte appeal
Turcotte Parole Eligibility

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News