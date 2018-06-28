Quebec court rejects Guy Turcotte’s bid to be eligible for parole before 17 years

Quebec’s Court of Appeal unanimously rejected child-killer Guy Turcotte‘s bid to reduce the number of years he must serve in prison before being eligible for parole.

The court today upheld the parole eligibility ruling in the case of the former cardiologist who murdered his two children.

Turcotte was found guilty in 2015 of second-degree murder and later sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.

He fatally stabbed his three-year-old daughter Anne-Sophie and five-year-old son Olivier in 2009.

Turcotte’s lawyers had argued the sentencing judge didn’t take their client’s mental state into account in the decision.

The appellate court ruled Turcotte’s sentence was neither unusual or disproportionate given the circumstances of the case.