‘The police have not had to be accountable’: Oshawa homicide victim’s mother speaks out

A Newcastle, Ont., mother is calling on the Durham police chief to be held accountable for his “lack of interest and communication” regarding the death of her son, Jefferey Johnston, which marked the region’s ninth homicide of 2017.

Susan Forsyth requested the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) to launch an investigation into Chief Paul Martin, as she says he refused to meet with her to discuss the homicide case. But the organization sent her a letter on Friday, denying to look into her complaint.

“…the fact that the Chief is refusing to see you does not rise to the level of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act, and as such, an investigation into your complaint would be unlikely to result in a finding of misconduct,” reads the letter the OIPRD sent to Forsyth.

This is just the latest hurdle Forsyth says she has faced in dealing with police since her son died in December 2017. Police discovered the 31-year-old man dead at his Oshawa home in December 2017, but not before Forsyth launched her own investigation and pushed police to visit the home, she says.

“The police have not had to be accountable for what they put my family through,” said Forsyth.

She said she had always been in touch with her son daily, so when she didn’t hear from him for a couple days late last year, she grew worried about what happened to him. She said she then contacted police, who met her by his home on Friday, Dec. 15. “I broke down in tears right to them and said, ‘There’s something wrong with my son. I can’t get a hold of him.'”

She says they didn’t want to investigate inside the house, and reassured her by saying, “He’ll be fine. Kids do this all the time. He’ll show up.”

Her brother, Richard Forsyth, then came to the house, went through an unlocked kitchen window and searched the home but did not find Johnston in there, she says.

On Saturday, Chuck Johnston, Johnston’s father, and Forsyth went inside the home, and it was then that they made the shocking discovery of blood. “I [saw] it all down the stairs, and not in a footprint matter. It was just all over the stairs. The staircase was white, so you can imagine what this looked like on there.”

Johnston’s father and uncle went to the police station the next day, she says. “They demanded for someone to go into the house. And [police] kept saying, ‘That’s not how it works.'”

Later that day, investigators visited the home and discovered Johnston’s body with signs of “sharp-force trauma,” according to a police release.

In January of 2018, police arrested his roommate, 43-year-old Paul Jaglal, and charged him with first-degree murder.

Victims’ rights advocate Lisa Freeman, whose father, Roland Slingerland, was murdered in the 1990s, says she feels Forsyth is being re-victimized by police after suffering the trauma she has already been through.

“I do believe that her rights as a victim of crime were violated… in not being listened to, not having her word be good enough for an investigation to start, even by knocking on a door,” said the Oshawa, Ont., resident.

After Forsyth expressed her concern with the way officers handled the investigation, DRPS launched an internal investigation into three officers, she says. All were charged with misconduct, but two of the three were dropped. She says police could not tell her what the officer’s punishment was.

Durham police say it cannot comment on the case, as it is now before the courts, and Forsyth says many of her questions remain unanswered.

“I can only now imagine… when I [saw] it all on the stairs… was he dragged down? Was he dragged down still alive? Was he dragged down when he was gone? Was he screaming? All these things go through my mind now.”